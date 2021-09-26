O'Donnell - Norma Lea
Norma passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas. Norma was born in Niagara Falls, NY to Norman L. and Leaone (Fix) Utts on April 1, 1943.
She graduated from Kenmore West, in 1961. She studied interior design. She moved to Houston, Texas and started her own company O'Donnell Interior Improvements. Norma was survived by her son James E. O'Donnell and wife, Connie; her grandson Austin J. O'Donnell; granddaughters Victoria and Olivia O'Donnell, of Williamsville; also her sister Marjorie (Utts) Klein and her husband Howard J., M.D. of Naples, FL; her niece Krista Klein and her children Katerina and William Kipp III, of San Francisco, and her nephew, Eric J. Klein, of Bonita Springs, FL; also dear friend Denise O'Donnell; preceded in death by Norman and Leaone Utts; and brother Thomas Utts. A Graveside Service will be held at the Cassadaga Cemetery in Cassadaga, NY on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.