Norma Jean SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
SMITH - Norma Jean
(nee Kishbaugh)
Age 87, of North Tonawanda, died peacefully on March 13, 2021 under the care of Hospice, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Smith who died in 2009; cherished mother of Kathleen L. (Rodger) Steele; grandmother of Jade Vertino, Ariana Syposs, Tatyana and Rayna "Cody" Steele; daughter of the late George and Beatrice Mae (nee O'Malley) Kishbaugh; sister of Betty Johnson; sister-in-law of Joan Kishbaugh; predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Norma had been employed as a Cafeteria Aide for the North Tonawanda School System for many years. She was an avid bingo player and a lover of all animals. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 17th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM, Wednesday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Memorial contributions in memory of Norma may be made to Niagara Hospice. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
17
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
2 Entries
Kathleen, Roger and children, we are so very sorry to hear of sweet Normas passing. Such a warm and wonderful soul! Norma always filled the room with love, kindness and joy! Sending our deepest sympathy to all! God speed Norma!
Rebecca and Donald Whelan
March 16, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts & prayers.
Sandra Springer
March 16, 2021
