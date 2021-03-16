SMITH - Norma Jean
(nee Kishbaugh)
Age 87, of North Tonawanda, died peacefully on March 13, 2021 under the care of Hospice, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Smith who died in 2009; cherished mother of Kathleen L. (Rodger) Steele; grandmother of Jade Vertino, Ariana Syposs, Tatyana and Rayna "Cody" Steele; daughter of the late George and Beatrice Mae (nee O'Malley) Kishbaugh; sister of Betty Johnson; sister-in-law of Joan Kishbaugh; predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Norma had been employed as a Cafeteria Aide for the North Tonawanda School System for many years. She was an avid bingo player and a lover of all animals. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 17th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM, Wednesday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Memorial contributions in memory of Norma may be made to Niagara Hospice. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.