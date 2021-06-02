WILLIAMS - Norma M.
(nee Sheldon)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Williams; devoted mother of Sherrill (Mark) Maier, Julie Williams and Marcia (Craig) Paianini; cherished grandmother of Brooke (Paul) Leubner, Derek Maier, Kristen Williams, Justin Paianini and Jake Paianini; great-grandmother of Liam Leubner; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Gladys Sheldon; dear sister of the late Daniel and Paul Sheldon; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (June 6) from 1-4 PM for a gathering in Norma's memory. Norma was a stay-at-home Mom until her children were grown, and then accepted an Administrative Assistant position at Equifax before moving to Heritage Education, a facility for developmentally disabled children. Norma enjoyed her bridge club, bowling, shopping, traveling and family gatherings. She was an avid walker and passionate animal lover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to the SPCA or Special Olympics
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.