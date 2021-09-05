BEALER - Norman J.
August 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane M. (nee Dossinger) Bealer; loving father of the late Norman F. Bealer; father-in-law of Lynn Bealer; dearest grandfather of Norman (Lori) Bealer and Jillian M. Bealer; great-grandfather of Riley and Benjamin Bealer; predeceased by brothers and sisters. No prior visitation. Funeral Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Norman was a past commander of the George F. Lamm Post #622. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.