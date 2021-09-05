Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman J. BEALER
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
BEALER - Norman J.
August 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane M. (nee Dossinger) Bealer; loving father of the late Norman F. Bealer; father-in-law of Lynn Bealer; dearest grandfather of Norman (Lori) Bealer and Jillian M. Bealer; great-grandfather of Riley and Benjamin Bealer; predeceased by brothers and sisters. No prior visitation. Funeral Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Norman was a past commander of the George F. Lamm Post #622. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest sorrow and prayers are with you. It was an honor to work with Norm for all these years at the Lamm Post. He will be missed. Peace be with you!
Chuck & Mary Lou Herschlag
Friend
September 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results