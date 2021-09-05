Thoughts and prayers to the Buechi Family. I remember working with Norm at Apple Rubber Products back in the late 1980's. He was an extremely friendly man and a very hard worker, who at the time, he was in a temporary position there. He left a great impression with me in the years that followed. Norm and his brother Floyd were old friends of my father, Ray Stribing. As a teenager, I had also bowled with Floyd on the St. John's Young Men's Assoc. bowling league. Norm and Floyd were both friendly and terrific guys that I think of often from my younger years, as I am in my mid 50's now. God Bless!!

Stephen Stribing Friend September 6, 2021