BUECHI - Norman W.
Of Lancaster, NY, August 16, 2021, age 92. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Jane (Lynch) Buechi; dearest father of Katheryn (Eric) Buechi-Stone and Karyl McCrossan; loving Papa to Cory (Cara Benjamin) McCrossan and Ryan McCrossan; predeceased by siblings Alice, Floyd, Audrey and Ervin. Norman was a Korean War combat veteran. He lived a long, full life and enjoyed caring for his family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.