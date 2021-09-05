Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman W. BUECHI
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
BUECHI - Norman W.
Of Lancaster, NY, August 16, 2021, age 92. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Jane (Lynch) Buechi; dearest father of Katheryn (Eric) Buechi-Stone and Karyl McCrossan; loving Papa to Cory (Cara Benjamin) McCrossan and Ryan McCrossan; predeceased by siblings Alice, Floyd, Audrey and Ervin. Norman was a Korean War combat veteran. He lived a long, full life and enjoyed caring for his family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thoughts and prayers to the Buechi Family. I remember working with Norm at Apple Rubber Products back in the late 1980's. He was an extremely friendly man and a very hard worker, who at the time, he was in a temporary position there. He left a great impression with me in the years that followed. Norm and his brother Floyd were old friends of my father, Ray Stribing. As a teenager, I had also bowled with Floyd on the St. John's Young Men's Assoc. bowling league. Norm and Floyd were both friendly and terrific guys that I think of often from my younger years, as I am in my mid 50's now. God Bless!!
Stephen Stribing
Friend
September 6, 2021
Mrs.Buechi, Kathryn and Karyl. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband and father. I will always have fond memories of him. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Darren Gold
Friend
September 4, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your wonderful father. I hope he's dancing betwixt the stars
Bette Peters
Friend
September 2, 2021
Growing up in the towering shadow of Mr. Buechi is something I look back on and so fondly remember. I can still picture the look on his face after the croquet mallet incident! It makes me smile 50 years later :-) Karyl, Kathy and Mrs. Buechi, know that you are in my thoughts and prayers and Mr. Buechi will forever be in my heart...gone but never, ever forgotten!
Anne (Panfil) Pomaski
Neighbor
September 2, 2021
Bye Papa! Rest in Peace. Thanks for a great childhood and happy home.
Katheryn Buechi Stone
Daughter
September 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results