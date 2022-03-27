Menu
Norman J. DRESSLER
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 26, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Horbett) Dressler; dearest father of Deborah L. Dressler (late Gene Sackmann), Jeffrey N. (Karen), Timothy D. (Mary), Bradley S. (Darlene) and Rodney J. (Dale) Dressler; also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; son of the late Joseph C. and Bertha (Niedbala) Dressler; brother of James R. (Janet) Dressler; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Dressler was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (716) 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
