DURNFORD - Norman Oscar

Formerly of Derby, NY, died February 25, 2021 at his home in Hubert, NC. He was 81 years old. He was the son of the late George and Eleanor Durnford. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret Mary (Stack); daughters, Margaret Ann (Theodore) Smeltz and Amy Marie (Frank) Hartman of Swansboro, NC, and grandsons Bryan M. and Michael T. (Carol) Smeltz. Norman served his country in the US Air Force and was terminal manager for Aero Trucking Co. He served as captain with the Knights of St. John in Blasdell, NY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, on March 30, at 10:15 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.