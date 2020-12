CZARNECKI - Norman E.December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Crossroads) and the former Susan Ditterbrand; devoted father of Madonna (Mark Kedge) Pickens, Linda (Edgar) Cartwright, Norman (Kim) Czarnecki, Joseph Czarnecki, Maribeth (Charles) Reeves and the late Paul Czarnecki; loving grandfather of ten; fond great-grandfather of seven; dearest son of the late Frank and late Emily Czarnecki; dearest brother of Sandra (late Richard) Sikora, Marcia (late Richard) Baron, late Darwin (Marcia) Lewandowski of Arizona, late Daniel (late Martha) Wasiewicz and the late Lawrence Czarnecki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com