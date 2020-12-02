CZARNECKI - Norman E.
December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Crossroads) and the former Susan Ditterbrand; devoted father of Madonna (Mark Kedge) Pickens, Linda (Edgar) Cartwright, Norman (Kim) Czarnecki, Joseph Czarnecki, Maribeth (Charles) Reeves and the late Paul Czarnecki; loving grandfather of ten; fond great-grandfather of seven; dearest son of the late Frank and late Emily Czarnecki; dearest brother of Sandra (late Richard) Sikora, Marcia (late Richard) Baron, late Darwin (Marcia) Lewandowski of Arizona, late Daniel (late Martha) Wasiewicz and the late Lawrence Czarnecki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.