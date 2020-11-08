Menu
Norman F. FILSINGER
FILSINGER - Norman F.
Passed away on November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Allene (nee Stroehlein) Filsinger; dear father of Norma (Dave) Resetaris, Mark (Bobbie) Filsinger, Jaclyn (Todd) Rice, Peter (Donna Liberto) Filsinger, Paul (Donna) Filsinger and the late David (Patti) Filsinger; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; son of the late Charlotte Brady. Private services were held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
