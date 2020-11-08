FILSINGER - Norman F.
Passed away on November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Allene (nee Stroehlein) Filsinger; dear father of Norma (Dave) Resetaris, Mark (Bobbie) Filsinger, Jaclyn (Todd) Rice, Peter (Donna Liberto) Filsinger, Paul (Donna) Filsinger and the late David (Patti) Filsinger; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; son of the late Charlotte Brady. Private services were held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.