Sincere condolences from your neighbors. We were shocked to learn of Norm's passing. We last talked with Norm in the woods while we were snowshoeing in the woods and Norm was grooming the snowmobile trail. Though we didn't know Norm well we always shared a friendly wave while walking by his home or when we ran into him in the woods. We are deeply saddened and will pray for his family so that they may find peace and comfort. Please know that Norm made us smile whenever we met and shared a story or two.

Jerry & Sue Lewandowski Friend September 15, 2021