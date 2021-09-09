GAWLICK - Norman D.
Of South Wales, September 7, 2021; beloved husband of Juliana L. (nee DeGroat); loving stepfather of Kristina (Paul) Scibetta; grandfather of Noah, Jonathan, Jonah and the late Ava Rose Scibetta; son of Norman G. and Lola J. Gawlick; brother of Timothy Gawlick (Patricia Meckes). Norman was a cherished member of the DeGroat family. He also leaves behind his canine companion Diamond. Visitation Friday, September 10th, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Norman was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors and camping. He was a gentle man with a warm smile, always ready to help anyone. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.