Norman D. GAWLICK
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
GAWLICK - Norman D.
Of South Wales, September 7, 2021; beloved husband of Juliana L. (nee DeGroat); loving stepfather of Kristina (Paul) Scibetta; grandfather of Noah, Jonathan, Jonah and the late Ava Rose Scibetta; son of Norman G. and Lola J. Gawlick; brother of Timothy Gawlick (Patricia Meckes). Norman was a cherished member of the DeGroat family. He also leaves behind his canine companion Diamond. Visitation Friday, September 10th, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Norman was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors and camping. He was a gentle man with a warm smile, always ready to help anyone. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Rd, South Wales, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
Sincere condolences from your neighbors. We were shocked to learn of Norm's passing. We last talked with Norm in the woods while we were snowshoeing in the woods and Norm was grooming the snowmobile trail. Though we didn't know Norm well we always shared a friendly wave while walking by his home or when we ran into him in the woods. We are deeply saddened and will pray for his family so that they may find peace and comfort. Please know that Norm made us smile whenever we met and shared a story or two.
Jerry & Sue Lewandowski
Friend
September 15, 2021
Julie, So sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathies.
Debra Brink (Brzezinski)
September 9, 2021
