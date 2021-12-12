Gingerich - Norman D.
December 10, 2021, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of 64 years to Carol (nee Hawley); loving father of Rodney (Karen), Robert (Janet) Gingerich and Susan (James) Pundt; cherished grandfather of Shawn (Alyssa), Scott (Megan), Craig (Alexandra) and Jake (Amanda) Gingerich and Bobbie Lee (Shane) Bixby, Erica (Rick) Forget and Michael (Nina) Pundt and great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Jim (Barbara), Earl (Pat) and the late Daniel (late Phyllis) Gingerich; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., at 10 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Patriot Guard Riders of NY or the VFW. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.