Norman D. GINGERICH
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Gingerich - Norman D.
December 10, 2021, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of 64 years to Carol (nee Hawley); loving father of Rodney (Karen), Robert (Janet) Gingerich and Susan (James) Pundt; cherished grandfather of Shawn (Alyssa), Scott (Megan), Craig (Alexandra) and Jake (Amanda) Gingerich and Bobbie Lee (Shane) Bixby, Erica (Rick) Forget and Michael (Nina) Pundt and great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Jim (Barbara), Earl (Pat) and the late Daniel (late Phyllis) Gingerich; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at The Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., at 10 AM. (Please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Patriot Guard Riders of NY or the VFW. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
The Tabernacle
3210 Southwestern Blvd, NY
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You my friend shall be greatly missed, always made a point to greet me in church and made me feel special, I will surely miss you but shall see you in glory!
Tim Gray
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry for such a great loss to your family. May God comfort you and help you during this time. I am truly grateful for given the chance to have known him . Many prayers lifted for Carol and the family.
Penny Huck
December 15, 2021
Im very sorry for your loss
alan weatherbee
Family
December 14, 2021
My daughter Mary Ann and I knew Norm and Carol from the Tab many years ago. Wonderful Christians.
Dorothy Govenettio
Friend
December 13, 2021
Steve & I were saddened to learn of Norm´s passing. We send our sincere condolences & prayers
Sheila & Steve Goddard
Work
December 12, 2021
Steve & I are saddened to learn of Norm´s passing. We send our most sincere condolences & prayers.
Sheila & Steve Goddard
Other
December 12, 2021
He will be missed , wonderful human being , long time friendship servicing copier , One of God´s special people
Scott w Zimmerman
December 12, 2021
