GERHARDT - Norman H.
November 5, 2020, age 88. Beloved husband of 51 years to Rowena A. (nee Roche) Gerhardt; caring brother of Clarence (Gladys) Gerhardt, Eva Schoesk and the late Leland (Eileen) Gerhardt; dear brother-in-law of Ann (late Kenneth) Bush, Theresa (Donald) Simons and predeceased by the late Francis (late Ann) Roche, Robert (late Mary) Roche, Mary (late Walter) Borek, Vincent (Gloria) Roche, Rita (late John) Marvin, Donald Roche, Florence (late Leo) Bauer and Charles Roche; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norman's name to the Marilla Fire Company. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.