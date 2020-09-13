CHARNOCK - Norman J. Iii
Of Buffalo, NY, September 8, 2020. Dearest father of Norman J. Charnock IV; son of the late Norman J. Jr. and Janet R. Bachman (Charnock); brother of Harry Charnock, Sharon A. Charnock and Kimberley (late Leonard) Pajak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, September 14, 2020, from 6-8 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Face masks required. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.