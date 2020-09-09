Menu
Norman J. FLEWELLING
September 6, 2020, age 67. Beloved husband of Doris M. (nee Gonzalez) Flewelling; loving father of Amanda L. (Brian) Juda and Melissa A. (William) Pukalo; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Ava, Jack and Ella; dear son of the late Elihu "Duke" and Dolores (nee Lorentz) Flewelling; caring brother of Kathleen (Kenneth) Hagie, Charles (Susan), Peter, Daniel, Paul, Mary Pfender, Michele (late Harrison) Fox, John, Joan (late Louis) Canastraro and the late James; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Norm's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.
