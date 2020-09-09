KLAJBOR - Norman J.

Age 91, of Dunkirk, NY, September

6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice (Maslach) Klajbor, dear father of Norman (Diane) Klajbor, Peggy (Peter) Fitkowski, Lawrence (Leigh) Klajbor, Jeffrey (Dr. Ember Couture) Klajbor. Cherished grandchildren Andrew (Alyssa), Stephanie, Matthew Klajbor; Rachael, Joseph Fitkowski; Adam, Zachary Klajbor; Aaron, Alex Thurston; Lauren, Justin, Brandon, Allison Gloss; Ian Klajbor and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the R. MACKOWIAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 56 East Doughty Street, Dunkirk. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM in Blessed Mary Angela Parish Church of St. Hyacinth, 295 Lake Shore Dr., E. Dunkirk. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.