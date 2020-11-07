LUPA - Norman J.

Of Depew, November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Lewandowski) Luppa; devoted father of James (Denise) Luppa and Nancy (James) Schiffmacher.; loving grandfather of Brandon, Maegan (Alfred), Danielle, Joseph and four step-grandchildren; cherished great-grandfather of Ryker, Elliana, Phenix, Aryabella and Cylas; dear brother of the late Leonard and Elvin. Mr. Lupa was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean war, a retiree of Moog with 33 years of service, a proud member of the Holy Name Society, an avid fan of the NHL, especially the Buffalo Sabres and enjoyed daily long walks around his village. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday 12-4 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Monday at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face coverings must be worn and six foot distancing in the Church and Funeral Home, Maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for understanding.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.