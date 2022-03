JACKSON - Norman J.Of Buffalo, NY, passed on March 9, 2022 at the age of 48. Husband of Britt (Warr) Jackson. Funeral held virtually on Zoom, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 4 PM, Meeting ID: 862 4368 5117, Passcode: 126579, Dial by your location, 1-929-205-6099 US (New York). Arrangements by McCULLOUGH FUNERAL SERVICES OF CHICAGO. Donations and condolences may be made online at www.mcculloughfuneralservices.com