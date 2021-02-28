Kopeck - Norman L.

Norman L. Kopeck of Wilson, NY, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Mount St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 81. Norm is celebrated for dedicating his life to the education of not only his own children but for thousands of others in the community, culminating in 37 years of public service as principal at Newfane High School. His selfless efforts included 53 years as a member and twice President of the Wilson Lions Club, President of the School Administrative Association of New York, and New York state delegate to the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He started his teaching and administrative career following his education from Erie County Community College, Buffalo State University, and Niagara University. Known always for his witty sense of humor and cheerful smile, Norm was a dedicated husband and father who loved sailing, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family. He coached youth baseball, taught religious education, was a Peer Leadership Trainer, and served as Executive to the local United Way and as a member of his church board of directors. He is survived by his loving wife Donnalea of 59 years, son Douglas (Vaune), and grandchildren Logan and Josh; and son Gregg (Anne) and grandchildren Madison, Samantha, Elizabeth, Natasha, Abigail and Alexander, sister-in-law, Alma Kopeck, brothers-in-law, Dr. Douglas Dedrick, Duane Dedrick, and Norm Zalemski. He also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. The family asks that donations be made, in lieu of flowers, in Norman's name to the Wilson Lion's Club. A private family service is planned. Norm's arrangements have been entrusted to the Kenneth H. Sherrie Funeral Home, Newfane, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.