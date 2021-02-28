Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman L. KOPECK
ABOUT
Newfane High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth H. Sherrie Funeral Home
6139 East Ave
Newfane, NY
Kopeck - Norman L.
Norman L. Kopeck of Wilson, NY, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Mount St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 81. Norm is celebrated for dedicating his life to the education of not only his own children but for thousands of others in the community, culminating in 37 years of public service as principal at Newfane High School. His selfless efforts included 53 years as a member and twice President of the Wilson Lions Club, President of the School Administrative Association of New York, and New York state delegate to the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He started his teaching and administrative career following his education from Erie County Community College, Buffalo State University, and Niagara University. Known always for his witty sense of humor and cheerful smile, Norm was a dedicated husband and father who loved sailing, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family. He coached youth baseball, taught religious education, was a Peer Leadership Trainer, and served as Executive to the local United Way and as a member of his church board of directors. He is survived by his loving wife Donnalea of 59 years, son Douglas (Vaune), and grandchildren Logan and Josh; and son Gregg (Anne) and grandchildren Madison, Samantha, Elizabeth, Natasha, Abigail and Alexander, sister-in-law, Alma Kopeck, brothers-in-law, Dr. Douglas Dedrick, Duane Dedrick, and Norm Zalemski. He also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. The family asks that donations be made, in lieu of flowers, in Norman's name to the Wilson Lion's Club. A private family service is planned. Norm's arrangements have been entrusted to the Kenneth H. Sherrie Funeral Home, Newfane, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth H. Sherrie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
A wonderful man that helped change the trajectory of my life.
Leanne Haley-Brown
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results