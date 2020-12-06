McCARTHY - Norman L.
December 4, 2020. Loving father of Kathy McCarthy, Danielle DiBernardo, John (Kelly) McCathy, Jamie (late Adrian) Carbonell, Ellen McCarthy and Shawn Ford. Cherished grandfather of Anita, Adrianna, Mia, Ava, Savanna, John, Korrine, Charlie and Nori. Dear brother of MaryEllen (Thomas) Legal and Robert (Kimberly) McCarthy. Survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, December 8th, from 4-7 PM. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where face coverings and social distancing will be required. Due to capacity restrictions, we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Norm was an employee for the Village of Kenmore for 35 years. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.