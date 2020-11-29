THOMPSON - Norman M.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Lenore (nee Robbins) Thompson; devoted father of Debby Carrow, and Kathleen (Justin) LaFramboise, Donna Book, Selena (Tony) Tomasello and the late Mary Jane Thompson; cherished grandfather of Raymond (Emilie) Book, Michael (Colleen) Carrow and Michelle Carrow, Kelly (Nick) Savarino, Charlie (Katie) Tomasello, Steven (Brandy) Tomasello, Tyler LaFramboise and Hailey LaFramboise; adored great-grandfather of thirteen great-grandchildren. Private Service. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.