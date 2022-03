MAKOWSKI , Norman T. -

It's been ten years since I lost my role model, my hero. Grandpa, I can't wait to tell your great-granddaughter Magdalena all about you. I know you would adore her the way you did all your grandkids. I am always praying to the Sacred Heart of Jesus for the eternal repose of your soul. Requiescat in pace.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.