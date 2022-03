One of my last memories of Norman was when my daughter and I visited the family for the first time. It was so special seeing Norman taking care of his mom, my cousin. I thought of Norman as a quiet giant. He had a presence about him that I admired. I pray for comfort for his siblings, friends and other family members. Whenever I need direction, Prov. 3:5 & 6 has been a comfort. I hope it will be a comfort to you, too.

Pia Marie Winters Jordan Family December 16, 2021