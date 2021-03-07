Mohl - Dr. Norman D.

Dr. Norman D. Mohl, age 89, passed away on February 24th in Sarasota, Florida, where he resided since his retirement in 2007. He is survived and will be missed immensely by his wife of 67 years, Eldene, and his four children Rabbi Ilana Axel, Larry, Dan, and Steve Mohl. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Deitchman and a beloved extended family. He was a loving and proud "Saba" to Yonatan, Timna, Tahel, Lawson, and Erden. Professionally, Dr. Mohl was a luminary in the field of Dental Medicine. After serving as a Dental Officer in the US Navy and running a successful dental practice in Buffalo, New York, he turned his sights towards academia. He earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in Anatomy from the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo where he served as a faculty member. His career at UB included teaching, research, publishing, service, and administration. On a national and international level, he was a sought-after speaker, organizer, and advisor. As a result of his professional and academic contributions, the Board of Trustees of the State University of New York promoted him to the senior rank of Distinguished Service Professor. At his core, Norm had a love for life, people, new experiences, history, and teaching. He was known for his abundant sense of humor and set an example for how to treat people with kindness and respect no matter what the circumstances. He lived a bright, full life and his legacy lives on through all he touched. Donations in Dr. Norman Mohl's memory are gratefully received made out to the "Glenridge Charitable Foundation / For the Glenridge Academy Scholarship Fund", c/o Marny Stuart, Executive Director, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.