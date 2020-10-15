Menu
Norman O. KOCH
KOCH - Norman O.
Of Williamsville, at 99 years of age, October 10, 2020. Husband of the late Norma M. Sears Koch; beloved father of Perry (Rebecca), Norman (Christine) Koch and the late Jerry T. Koch; loving grandfather of Kristin Rainey, Julie (Mark Nathwani) Koch, Mitchel Koch and Jessica Koch; great-grandfather of Saylor Rainey; brother of the late Harold (late Dolores) Koch; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Cemetery Committal Service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Saturday at 11 AM. Meet at graveside, Annunciation Section. Norman was a WWII Navy veteran, who will provide military honors. Please be mindful of required face masks and social distance recommendations. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Steer Restaurant, 3151 Main St., near Winspear Ave., Buffalo, from 1-4 PM. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.
