Norman P. "Stormin" BAKER
Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Hails); devoted father of David W. (Katie), Lisa J. (Robert) Felschow III and Jenna M. (Thomas) Benz; cherished grandfather of Grayden, Declan, Asher, Bryce and Nolan; loving son of the late David C. and Janet N. Baker; dear brother of Suzanne M. (William) Yager, Charlene N. (Margo Nish) Baker, Charles J. Baker, and the late Sandra L. Dzina; adored uncle of several nieces and nephews; special friend to Scott and Mary Domros, Duke and Linda Kittner, and Mary and Scott Domros. Friends and relatives may visit Tuesday, December 8th, from 2-7 PM at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E. Main St., East Aurora, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park or the SPCA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nativity Lutheran Church
970 E. Main St., East Aurora, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
