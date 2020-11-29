Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norman S. MARKIEWICZ
MARKIEWICZ - Norman S.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine "Aurie" (nee Rores) Markiewicz; devoted father of Craig Markiewicz and Karen Markiewicz; cherished grandfather of Emma Mattrey; dear brother of Geraldine (late Joseph) Plewniak, Stanley (Elizabeth) Markiewicz and the late Eleanor (Thomas) Hale; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friend of Bill W. Norman was a US Air Force Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (December 6th) from 2-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St.Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Monday (December 7th) at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14226
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St.Timothy's Church
565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.