MARKIEWICZ - Norman S.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine "Aurie" (nee Rores) Markiewicz; devoted father of Craig Markiewicz and Karen Markiewicz; cherished grandfather of Emma Mattrey; dear brother of Geraldine (late Joseph) Plewniak, Stanley (Elizabeth) Markiewicz and the late Eleanor (Thomas) Hale; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friend of Bill W. Norman was a US Air Force Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (December 6th) from 2-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St.Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Monday (December 7th) at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.