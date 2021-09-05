Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman J. SCHWENDLER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SCHWENDLER - Norman J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette (nee O'Boyle) Schwendler; devoted father of Joseph (Melanie Slawik) Schwendler, Sandra (James) Vaccaro, and Nancy (Stephen) Deyo; loving son of the late Norman and Ada (nee Records) Schwendler; dear brother of Carolynn (Glenn) Kuhles; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's RC Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127, on Friday at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Mr. Schwendler was a US Marine Corp Veteran and a retired Buffalo Fireman. He was a volunteer with the Empire State Games, a member of the Belle Watling Club, and a founding member of the Skyline Marathon. He was also on the Olympic Trials Committee in 1984. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's RC Church
5930 S. Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Carrie DeGeorge
Friend
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results