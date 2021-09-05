SCHWENDLER - Norman J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette (nee O'Boyle) Schwendler; devoted father of Joseph (Melanie Slawik) Schwendler, Sandra (James) Vaccaro, and Nancy (Stephen) Deyo; loving son of the late Norman and Ada (nee Records) Schwendler; dear brother of Carolynn (Glenn) Kuhles; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's RC Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127, on Friday at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Mr. Schwendler was a US Marine Corp Veteran and a retired Buffalo Fireman. He was a volunteer with the Empire State Games, a member of the Belle Watling Club, and a founding member of the Skyline Marathon. He was also on the Olympic Trials Committee in 1984. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.