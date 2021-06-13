Schwenk - Norman H.
June 10, 2021 of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved husband of Delores (nee Schaeffer, formerly Agliata) Schwenk; devoted father of Tracy (Ari) Schwenk, Yvette (Mark) Dolegowski, Kelly (Chuck) Greening, and Shelly (John) Williams; loving step-father of Peter and Michael (Katherine) Agliata; cherished grandfather of Danielle, Matthew, Jason, Bailey, Brittany, Eric, Dustin, Stefan, Sydney, Nate, Juliana, Zachary, Rebekah, and Mackenzie; dearest great-grandfather of Jocelyn, Bryson, Maverick, and Nova; also survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am at SS Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.