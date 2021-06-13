Menu
Norman H. SCHWENK
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Schwenk - Norman H.
June 10, 2021 of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved husband of Delores (nee Schaeffer, formerly Agliata) Schwenk; devoted father of Tracy (Ari) Schwenk, Yvette (Mark) Dolegowski, Kelly (Chuck) Greening, and Shelly (John) Williams; loving step-father of Peter and Michael (Katherine) Agliata; cherished grandfather of Danielle, Matthew, Jason, Bailey, Brittany, Eric, Dustin, Stefan, Sydney, Nate, Juliana, Zachary, Rebekah, and Mackenzie; dearest great-grandfather of Jocelyn, Bryson, Maverick, and Nova; also survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am at SS Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS Peter and Paul Church
Hamburg, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
