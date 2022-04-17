SKOWRONSKI - Norman S.
April 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Pyska) Skowronski. Loving father of David (Marie) Skowronski. Dear brother of the late Robert, Kenneth (Debra) and Jeffrey Skowronski. Brother-in-law of Barbara Skowronski. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, N. Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Tuesday, April 19th, from 4 PM to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (corner of Center Ave. and Oliver St.) on Wednesday, April 20th, at 11 AM. Please Assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norm's memory to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Please share condolences for the family online at www.saberfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.