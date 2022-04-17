Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman S. SKOWRONSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
SKOWRONSKI - Norman S.
April 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Pyska) Skowronski. Loving father of David (Marie) Skowronski. Dear brother of the late Robert, Kenneth (Debra) and Jeffrey Skowronski. Brother-in-law of Barbara Skowronski. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, N. Tonawanda, NY 14120, on Tuesday, April 19th, from 4 PM to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (corner of Center Ave. and Oliver St.) on Wednesday, April 20th, at 11 AM. Please Assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norm's memory to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Please share condolences for the family online at www.saberfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Saber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.