DECHERT - Norman W.
Of Buffalo, NY, October 24, 2020, at age 86, passed peacefully. Husband of Sharron (nee Carhart); loving father of Joann (David) Wingfield and the late John Dechert; cherished grandfather of Kyle Wingfield and Alex Dechert; great-grandfather of Hudson Wingfield; brother of the late Glen Dechert; son of the late Norman G. and Reta (nee Steele) Dechert; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 3-7 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.