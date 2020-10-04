Witkowski - Norman
September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Weslowski); devoted father of Debbie (late Chuck), Kimberly, Wayne, Brian Sr. (Carey) Witkowski, and the late Dennis (Debora) Frajdofer Sr.; loving grandfather of Dennis Jr. (Lindsay); Jessica (Tim), Wayne Jr., Brian Jr., Taylor, Jacob, Emily, and Elizabeth; great-grandfather of Devin, Bennett, and Delaney; dear brother of Irene (late Stan), Christine, Ronald, and the late Art (late Phyllis); also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private.