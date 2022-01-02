Menu
Norman R. WITTHOLZ
WITTHOLZ - Norman R.
December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Nancy (Wagner) Wittholz; loving father of Susan M. Wittholz (Arnold Beiter) and Joyce A. (Raymond) Sturm; grandfather of Kristen J. Schasel and Steven A. (Ellie) Sturm; survived by cousins and many longterm friends. No prior visitation. A Graveside Committal will be held at St. Matthew's Cemetery at a date to be determined. If desired, donations in Norm's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation in honor of Norm's late wife Nancy. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernawilliiamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
