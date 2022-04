WITTHOLZ - Norman R.December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Nancy (Wagner) Wittholz; loving father of Susan M. Wittholz (Arnold Beiter) and Joyce A. (Raymond) Sturm; grandfather of Kristen J. Schasel and Steven A. (Ellie) Sturm; survived by cousins and many longterm friends. No prior visitation. A Graveside Committal will be held at St. Matthew's Cemetery at a date to be determined. If desired, donations in Norm's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation in honor of Norm's late wife Nancy. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernawilliiamsville.com