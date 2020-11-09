FIEGL - Norrinne J.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 7, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John and Mary Ann (nee Cronin) Fiegl; beloved sister of the late Eileen (late Samuel) Russo, Terrence Fiegl and Catherine (late Ralph) Seier; dear sister-in-law of Eleanor (Jim) Bartlett; cherished aunt of Louis Russo, John Russo, Mario Russo, Mary (James) Egan, Joseph (Alison) Russo, Janinne (Jack) Dugan and Jennifer (Kevin) Harp; adored great-aunt of Daniel Egan, David Egan, Sam Russo, Claire Russo, Jacob (Madelyn) Harp, Nathan Harp and Lindsay (John) Bini; and great-great-aunt of two. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda., on Tuesday morning, at 11:30 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 9, 2020.