Norris E. PRITCHARD
PRITCHARD - Norris E.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on December 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis H. Pritchard; devoted father of Allen (Leigh) Pritchard, Sandra (Randy) Petruso and Renee Pritchard; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jason, Joshua (Alana), Ryan (Crystal) and Anthony; cherished great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Dianne (Jay) Sparkman and the late Sandra (late EJ) Ruebeling and the late Robert (late Kay) Pritchard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (March 21st), from 1-3 PM. In memory of Norris, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
My sincere condolences to you & your family during this bereavement.
Mickie Golba
March 14, 2021
