PRITCHARD - Norris E.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on December 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis H. Pritchard; devoted father of Allen (Leigh) Pritchard, Sandra (Randy) Petruso and Renee Pritchard; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jason, Joshua (Alana), Ryan (Crystal) and Anthony; cherished great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Dianne (Jay) Sparkman and the late Sandra (late EJ) Ruebeling and the late Robert (late Kay) Pritchard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday (March 21st), from 1-3 PM. In memory of Norris, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.