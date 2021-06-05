TREMBLAY - Nydia V.
June 3, 2021. She is survived by her son Roger (Melissa) Tremblay; grandchildren Richard (Jennifer) Burton, Carrie (Kevin) Warmus, Lisa Hale, Roger F. Tremblay, Andrew Taskas, and Austin J. Tremblay; great-grandchildren Chancellor, Bailey, Pierce, Mason, and Madison; special niece Janice (Brian) Mahy. She was predeceased by her husband Roger Tremblay, daughters Victoria Cusak and Joann (Gary) Hale, and sister Urania Vance Hill. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.