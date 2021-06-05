Menu
Nydia V. TREMBLAY
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
TREMBLAY - Nydia V.
June 3, 2021. She is survived by her son Roger (Melissa) Tremblay; grandchildren Richard (Jennifer) Burton, Carrie (Kevin) Warmus, Lisa Hale, Roger F. Tremblay, Andrew Taskas, and Austin J. Tremblay; great-grandchildren Chancellor, Bailey, Pierce, Mason, and Madison; special niece Janice (Brian) Mahy. She was predeceased by her husband Roger Tremblay, daughters Victoria Cusak and Joann (Gary) Hale, and sister Urania Vance Hill. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
