Aunt Olga was 11 years older than me, so played an important roll in my life. She always was exceptionally beautiful. While my mother (Olga´s biggest sister) worked at Trico defense plant during WWII, Olga would fix my hair, and and buy me chocolate Easter bunnies. Lovely memories of babysitting Olga´s daughter Susan, and forever closeness to younger Marlene. It was a sad time when we had to move out of the Buffalo area.

Theresa Michonski Lettieri September 28, 2021