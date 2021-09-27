HOROSZKO - Olga (nee Golda)
September 24, 2021, age 98. Beloved wife of the late John Horoszko; devoted mother of Susan (Joseph) Hoiden and Marlene (late Dennis) Gole; loving grandmother of Leslie Rowell, Leanne (Greg) Penke, Lauri (Michael) Hahn, Eryn (Bradley) Degan and Darryl (Heather) Gole; cherished great-grandmother of 14; predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 9-10 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be offered at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main and Harris Hill). Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Olga's memory to Holy Face Ministry, P.O. Box 1404, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.