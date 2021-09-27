Menu
Buffalo News
Olga HOROSZKO
HOROSZKO - Olga (nee Golda)
September 24, 2021, age 98. Beloved wife of the late John Horoszko; devoted mother of Susan (Joseph) Hoiden and Marlene (late Dennis) Gole; loving grandmother of Leslie Rowell, Leanne (Greg) Penke, Lauri (Michael) Hahn, Eryn (Bradley) Degan and Darryl (Heather) Gole; cherished great-grandmother of 14; predeceased by seven siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 9-10 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be offered at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main and Harris Hill). Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Olga's memory to Holy Face Ministry, P.O. Box 1404, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
Aunt Olga was 11 years older than me, so played an important roll in my life. She always was exceptionally beautiful. While my mother (Olga´s biggest sister) worked at Trico defense plant during WWII, Olga would fix my hair, and and buy me chocolate Easter bunnies. Lovely memories of babysitting Olga´s daughter Susan, and forever closeness to younger Marlene. It was a sad time when we had to move out of the Buffalo area.
Theresa Michonski Lettieri
September 28, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Leslie and family.
Sally Stroka
September 28, 2021
Marlene and family, I´m sorry for the loss of your mother. Condolences and prayers.
Lucy Sullivan
September 28, 2021
