MUSILLI - Oliver J.
October 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Szuba); devoted father of Paul (Cindy), Carl (Bonnie) and Robert (Barbara) Musilli, Lori (Bill) Horner and Marianne (Jeff) VanSplunder; loving grandfather of 19; fond great-grandfather of ten; dearest brother of Mary (late Larry) Wingate and brother-in-law of Eleanor and the late Christine. Family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church Thursday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.