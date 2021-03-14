CROCKER - Olivia
March 7, 2021, age 76; beloved mother of Deidre (Dave) Thompson; loving grandmother of Alana and Amir Thompson; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10-11 AM at the Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY 14204, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment to be held privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Olivia retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield where she worked for forty years. Arrangements by (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Olivia's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.