Olivia CROCKER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CROCKER - Olivia
March 7, 2021, age 76; beloved mother of Deidre (Dave) Thompson; loving grandmother of Alana and Amir Thompson; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10-11 AM at the Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY 14204, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment to be held privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Olivia retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield where she worked for forty years. Arrangements by (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Olivia's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
402 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
402 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and give you hope and peace. She was a beautiful person who loved her family. I am praying that God gives you the strength to endure this loss. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A.H.
March 20, 2021
I worked with Olivia for many many years We had a lot of good times together rest in peace
Patty Colosimo
March 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to Dee and her family. I will always remember her laughter and her smile. Rest in peace Livvie. You will be missed.
Maria Britton
March 16, 2021
