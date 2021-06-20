PURVES - Olladean F.
(nee Lyons)
Age 90 of Blasdell, NY, June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Purves. Dear mother of Darlene (Clayton Jr.) Baumann, Shawna Cork and the late Bruce Purves. Grandmother of Jayson, Amanda, Jamie, Glen and the late Jeremy. Great-grandmother of Leo. Sister of Jenny (late Butch) House and the late Raymond, Charles and James Lyons, Arline Yaw, Arletta Wingeier and Mary Jones. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and foster children. A Memorial Service will be held at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Parkway, Blasdell on Monday, July 5 at 12:00 PM. A private graveside service was held on Monday, June 14 at Prospect Lawn Cemetery in Hamburg. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.