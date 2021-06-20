Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Olladean F. PURVES
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
PURVES - Olladean F.
(nee Lyons)
Age 90 of Blasdell, NY, June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Purves. Dear mother of Darlene (Clayton Jr.) Baumann, Shawna Cork and the late Bruce Purves. Grandmother of Jayson, Amanda, Jamie, Glen and the late Jeremy. Great-grandmother of Leo. Sister of Jenny (late Butch) House and the late Raymond, Charles and James Lyons, Arline Yaw, Arletta Wingeier and Mary Jones. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and foster children. A Memorial Service will be held at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Parkway, Blasdell on Monday, July 5 at 12:00 PM. A private graveside service was held on Monday, June 14 at Prospect Lawn Cemetery in Hamburg. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Big Tree Wesleyan Church
4163 Fairview Parkway, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Darlene Baumann
June 20, 2021
Darlene and family, So very sorry for your loss! Your mother was such a sweet woman. My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Paula
Friend
June 18, 2021
Darlene and family, So very sorry for your loss! Your mother was such a sweet woman. My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Paula
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results