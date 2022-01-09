Menu
Ophelia "Feelybug" IRELAND
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
IRELAND - Ophelia
"Feelybug"
January 4, 2022. Loving mother of Gary (Teresa) Graham, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Zhasmine, age 13, Zoe, age seven, Zulius, age four, Zsa Zsa, age three, Zcarlette, age three and Zhenya, age one; sister of Joseph (Patricia) Magyar, Mary (Bill) Hammond, Frank Ireland, Diane (George) McCabe and the late James (survived by Gertrude) Magyar and Mike (Patricia) Ireland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May all your beautiful and precious memories of Ophelia fill your hearts with love, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jo H.
January 18, 2022
Gary I'm sorry for the loss of your mother.
Robin Magyar
Family
January 9, 2022
