IRELAND - Ophelia

"Feelybug"

January 4, 2022. Loving mother of Gary (Teresa) Graham, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Zhasmine, age 13, Zoe, age seven, Zulius, age four, Zsa Zsa, age three, Zcarlette, age three and Zhenya, age one; sister of Joseph (Patricia) Magyar, Mary (Bill) Hammond, Frank Ireland, Diane (George) McCabe and the late James (survived by Gertrude) Magyar and Mike (Patricia) Ireland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.