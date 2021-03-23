Menu
BARTOLOMEI - Orlando
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 21, 2021, peacefully at home with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Vivian Bartolomei; loving father of Jody (Bill) Macready, Joy (Ron) Sherry, Guy (Pam) Bartolomei, Lisa (Bob) Heatherly and Dina (Tim) Long; loving papa to 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; also survived by his sister Louise McDaniel. Orlando was devoted to his family. No Prior Visitation. All are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday March 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Face Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094, in Orlando's name. Arrangements by WATTENGEL Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish
626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Dr. Kevin & Carol Ann send their deepest condolences to the family of Orlando. He was a joy to treat at our office and always had a smile to share. We will miss seeing him.
Wheatfield Family Chiropractic
May 18, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Orlando´s passing. Being so far away I didn´t get the news until now. I always looked forward to seeing him at our Live Hose meetings. He always had great family stories for the old days. He´ll be greatly missed.
Joe Bartolomei Jr
April 18, 2021
Guy,Pam and all your family, you are all in my prayers. So sorry to hear of your loss, my deepest condolences.
Bonnie Urbanik
March 29, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Mr.B's passing. My deepest sympathies to all!!!!
Colleen Rhoney Bykowicz
March 23, 2021
