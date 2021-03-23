BARTOLOMEI - Orlando
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 21, 2021, peacefully at home with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Vivian Bartolomei; loving father of Jody (Bill) Macready, Joy (Ron) Sherry, Guy (Pam) Bartolomei, Lisa (Bob) Heatherly and Dina (Tim) Long; loving papa to 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; also survived by his sister Louise McDaniel. Orlando was devoted to his family. No Prior Visitation. All are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday March 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Face Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094, in Orlando's name. Arrangements by WATTENGEL Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.