BECERRA SCHWARTZ -
Otto Eduardo
Of Buffalo, NY, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Natacha Neut Bocaz; dearest father of Marisol N. and Eduardo N. Becerra; grandfather of Mistral Khan-Becerra and Eduardo G. Becerra; brother of Berta Luisa Becerra Schwartz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.