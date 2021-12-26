Mrs Becerra, Marisol, Mistral & family. I am deeply sorry for your loss of Mr. Becerra. I worked at Northwest Buffalo Community Health when Misty was very young. Mrs. Becerra you & Mr. Becerra were one of the most beautiful, so in love couples I have ever known...such a beautiful family too. So much that through the years I have thought of all of you often, hoping all was well for all. Again, I am sincerely sorry for your loss. I know this kind, gentle man will be missed. Wishing you all good health & happiness....Cindy Leber Folga

Cindy Folga December 27, 2021