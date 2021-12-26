Menu
Buffalo News
Otto Eduardo BECERRA SCHWARTZ
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
BECERRA SCHWARTZ -
Otto Eduardo
Of Buffalo, NY, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Natacha Neut Bocaz; dearest father of Marisol N. and Eduardo N. Becerra; grandfather of Mistral Khan-Becerra and Eduardo G. Becerra; brother of Berta Luisa Becerra Schwartz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Erie County Cremation Service
Mrs Becerra, Marisol, Mistral & family. I am deeply sorry for your loss of Mr. Becerra. I worked at Northwest Buffalo Community Health when Misty was very young. Mrs. Becerra you & Mr. Becerra were one of the most beautiful, so in love couples I have ever known...such a beautiful family too. So much that through the years I have thought of all of you often, hoping all was well for all. Again, I am sincerely sorry for your loss. I know this kind, gentle man will be missed. Wishing you all good health & happiness....Cindy Leber Folga
Cindy Folga
December 27, 2021
