CASILLO - Paige Theresa
Age 23, August 30, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved daughter of Mark and Lynda Casillo; dearest sister of Tyler and Brent; loving granddaughter of Doris Casillo; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:30 AM in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Interment will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Roswell Park for HLH research. Paige was an avid bowler and cheerleader at Villa Maria College and Zumba instructor. She was full of life, energy and love. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and proper distancing is required. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry at both the funeral home and church. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 1, 2020.