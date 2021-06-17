Menu
Paisley Rose SANDEL
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY
SANDEL - Paisley Rose
Born May 31, 2021 and passed away June 12th, 2021. With their deepest sadness Brandon and Alexis Sandel announce the loss of their cherished daughter Paisley. You were the strongest little fighter we have seen and having you here was the best 13 days of our lives. We hope heaven treats you like a princess. Cherished granddaughter of Jackie (Kevin Degnan) Sandel and her late husband Edward J. Sandel, Kristle (Wayne Quinn) Blackmon; great-great-granddaughter of Laura (Howard) Feger; great-granddaughter of Elaine (late Robert) Koszuta, Kim (John) Feger and the late Barney Coya; niece to Autumn, Travis Russell, Karmen Blackmon, Christian, Kaylee, Mitchell Quinn, Tim (Jamie) Sandel, Kaylee (Tyler) Sandel, Lisa (Bill) Augustine, Lori (Greg) Jurkowski, Ed (Kristin) Sandel, Amy (TJ) Stockweather, Scot (MarCe) Sandel. Paisley is the sister of the late Bailey Rose and is survived by several cousins. Private services will be held at ROBINSON & HACKEMER FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.robinsonandhackemer.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
