INSINNA - Dr. Pam

After a protracted battle with cancer, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Dr. Pam Insinna went home to be with The Lord. She was loved and will be missed and mourned by many, including her husband, Dr. Tom Insinna, four children, Kayleigh Moyer, Danielle Schlabach, TJ Insinna, and Nicole Insinna, one grandson, Grayson Moyer, two sons-in-law, Randy Moyer, and Ben Schlabach, six siblings, 16 nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID pandemic and regulations regarding funerals, there will be a small, family service followed by an open memorial service, the date of which will be announced as soon as public health regulations will allow.





