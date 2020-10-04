Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. Pam INSINNA
INSINNA - Dr. Pam
After a protracted battle with cancer, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Dr. Pam Insinna went home to be with The Lord. She was loved and will be missed and mourned by many, including her husband, Dr. Tom Insinna, four children, Kayleigh Moyer, Danielle Schlabach, TJ Insinna, and Nicole Insinna, one grandson, Grayson Moyer, two sons-in-law, Randy Moyer, and Ben Schlabach, six siblings, 16 nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID pandemic and regulations regarding funerals, there will be a small, family service followed by an open memorial service, the date of which will be announced as soon as public health regulations will allow.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.