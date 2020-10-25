Menu
Pamela A. SHIELDS
SHIELDS - Pamela A.
(nee Radwan)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest October 23, 2020. Devoted mother of Robert, Tracy (David Woroniecki), Randall and Kathryn Shields; cherished grandmother of Tessa Woroniecki; loving daughter of Constance (nee Leonard) and the late Peter Radwan; dear sister of Paulette (Stephen) Gandel and Patrice (William) Wylie; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Pamela's Life will be held on Friday (October 30) at Noco Pavilion, 450 Ensminger Rd., Tonawanda, NY at 4 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
