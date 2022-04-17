CONIGLIO - Pamela M.
(nee Lewandowski)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Coniglio; dear mother of Mandy (fiancé Miguel Avalos) and Tyler (Catherine) Coniglio; daughter of Mary Ann Lewandowski; sister of Jackie (Michael) Shanahan; aunt of Alex, Emily and Meagan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 23rd, at
10 AM, St. Timothy's Church, 363
East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.