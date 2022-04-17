CONIGLIO - Pamela M.(nee Lewandowski)Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Coniglio; dear mother of Mandy (fiancé Miguel Avalos) and Tyler (Catherine) Coniglio; daughter of Mary Ann Lewandowski; sister of Jackie (Michael) Shanahan; aunt of Alex, Emily and Meagan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 23rd, at10 AM, St. Timothy's Church, 363East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at