Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela M. CONIGLIO
CONIGLIO - Pamela M.
(nee Lewandowski)
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" Coniglio; dear mother of Mandy (fiancé Miguel Avalos) and Tyler (Catherine) Coniglio; daughter of Mary Ann Lewandowski; sister of Jackie (Michael) Shanahan; aunt of Alex, Emily and Meagan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 23rd, at
10 AM, St. Timothy's Church, 363
East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Please share online condolences at
www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.