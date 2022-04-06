Menu
Pamela M. CROPP
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
CROPP - Pamela M. (nee Love)
April 2, 2022. Beloved wife of Richard E. Cropp. Loving mother of Laura (Richard Jr.) Mudd, Melinda (John Jr.) Meczynski, and Jonathan Cropp. Cherished grandmother of Madison, Lincoln, Finnley and Liliana. Dear sister of Sr. Linda Love and Timothy Love. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
