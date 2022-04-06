CROPP - Pamela M. (nee Love)
April 2, 2022. Beloved wife of Richard E. Cropp. Loving mother of Laura (Richard Jr.) Mudd, Melinda (John Jr.) Meczynski, and Jonathan Cropp. Cherished grandmother of Madison, Lincoln, Finnley and Liliana. Dear sister of Sr. Linda Love and Timothy Love. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.