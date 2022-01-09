HARRIS - Pamela C.
(nee Cromer)
January 5, 2022. Loving mother of Theresa (Darius) Young, Danny Jr. (Christina) and Georgette (John Jones Jr.) Harris. Cherished grandma "Nana" of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marquisha (Robert) Mushat and the late Horace Cromer and Irene Cromer. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Cromer. Survived by many loving family members of friends. The family will receive friends at the Kenmore Presbyterian Church (2711 Delaware Ave.), on Friday, January 14th, from 11 AM to 12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.