Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela C. HARRIS
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HARRIS - Pamela C.
(nee Cromer)
January 5, 2022. Loving mother of Theresa (Darius) Young, Danny Jr. (Christina) and Georgette (John Jones Jr.) Harris. Cherished grandma "Nana" of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marquisha (Robert) Mushat and the late Horace Cromer and Irene Cromer. Sister-in-law of Dorothy Cromer. Survived by many loving family members of friends. The family will receive friends at the Kenmore Presbyterian Church (2711 Delaware Ave.), on Friday, January 14th, from 11 AM to 12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kenmore Presbyterian Church
2711 Delaware Ave., NY
Jan
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kenmore Presbyterian Church
2711 Delaware Ave., NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.