Pamela A. HELD
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
HELD - Pamela A.
Of Lackawanna, NY, March, 20, 2021. Dearest mother of James (Michaela), Jason and Jessica (Keith) Roche; grandmother of Romilly, Taylor, Levi and Hadley; daughter of the late Francis and Beverly (nee Gunning) Held; sister of Michael, Lynn, Michelle (John), David (Ellen) and Chris (April); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 3-7 PM with a Chapel Service starting at 6:30 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Mar
23
Service
6:30p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pam there are so many memories from our teenage years...I will never forget your smile!!
Barbara Sparacino
Friend
March 21, 2021
