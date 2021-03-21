HELD - Pamela A.

Of Lackawanna, NY, March, 20, 2021. Dearest mother of James (Michaela), Jason and Jessica (Keith) Roche; grandmother of Romilly, Taylor, Levi and Hadley; daughter of the late Francis and Beverly (nee Gunning) Held; sister of Michael, Lynn, Michelle (John), David (Ellen) and Chris (April); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 3-7 PM with a Chapel Service starting at 6:30 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.